  4. CBI registers case against man who claims to be adviser of Prime Minister's Office

A year ago, the Prime Minister's Office complained about this matter, after which the CBI registered the case against this person.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Published on: July 04, 2022 18:13 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a person who claimed to be Prime Minister's adviser. 

The accused is a resident of Kerala who claims his name to be Dr Shivakumar.

According to reports, the accused used to introduce himself as one of the advisers of the PMO since 2019.

A special crime branch team has started the investigation in this case.

