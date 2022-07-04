CBI registers case against man who claims to be adviser of Prime Minister's Office

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a person who claimed to be Prime Minister's adviser.

The accused is a resident of Kerala who claims his name to be Dr Shivakumar.

According to reports, the accused used to introduce himself as one of the advisers of the PMO since 2019.

A year ago, the Prime Minister's Office complained about this matter, after which the CBI registered the case against this person.

A special crime branch team has started the investigation in this case.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's security lapse? 3 Congress leaders arrested for releasing black balloons near chopper in Andhra

Latest India News