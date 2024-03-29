PM Modi's 'vocal for local' gifts to Bill Gates: Terracotta statues, Nilgiri tea, Pashmina Shawl | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during a meeting at his residence, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 'vocal for local' gift hamper to philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after the two held an extensive discussion on a wide range of topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), UPI payments, technology, Covid among other topics.

PM Modi and Bill Gates interaction was held at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister presented a 'vocal for local' gift hamper to Bill Gates which included pearls and terracotta statues - a miniature work of art representing India's vibrant culture from Tamil Nadu.

The gift hamper also contained Pashmina Shawl and saffron from Kashmir, Darjeeling tea and Nilgiri tea.

While presenting the gift hamper to Bill Gates, PM Modi said, "In Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu they cultivate pearls. It is also known as the Pearl City. The local fishermen have done remarkable work in this field. During my visit, I decided I would show this to you and bring some of you."

Presenting the terracotta statues to Bill Gates, PM Modi said that it is an ancient Indian tradition that holds a special place in Tamil Nadu and is widely celebrated gracing both temples and homes.

Earlier today, PM Modi said he wants to bring the best education for children in the country and fill any gaps created by shortcomings of teachers with technology.

In an interaction with Bill Gates, Modi said that visual content is being developed to cater to children's interests.

"I want to bring the best education to our children. The shortcomings of teachers, I want to fill with technology. If a child's interest lies in visuals, in storytelling, we are developing content in that direction. I have conducted some surveys, I have seen, children are really enjoying it," he said.

In the candid, free-wheeling chat, Modi spoke at length on how India has democratised technology for the benefit of its citizens, embracing the power of digital for improving lives, and exuded confidence that the country will take remarkable strides in the fourth industrial revolution, that has digital at its core.

Modi also cautioned that a powerful technology like AI in unskilled, untrained hands holds significant risk of misuse, as he advocated the need for clear 'dos and don'ts' and use of watermarks on AI-generated content to curb misinformation and deepfake-related harms in the society.

The prime minister said he used to hear about digital divide in the world and had decided that he will not allow this to happen in India.

