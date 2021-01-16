PM Modi shares glimpse of new train to Gujarat's Kevadia featuring Vistadome coaches | See photos

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi shares a glimpse of one of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow for Kevadia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to flag off 8 new trains to boost connectivity to Gujarat's Kevadia (Site of Statue of Unity) from different parts across the country, on Saturday shared the photos of one of the trains that will be launched tomorrow, having Vistadome tourist coaches. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "one of the trains being flagged-off tomorrow is the Jan Shatabdi Express between Ahmedabad and Kevadia. This train will have Vistadome coaches.

Sharing photos of the new train, PM Modi said, "Now, more reason to visit the ‘Statue of Unity!’ This iconic Statue, a tribute to the great Sardar Patel is connected via railways to different regions of India. 8 trains will be flagged-off tomorrow, 17th January at 11 AM. Do watch the programme live."

PM Modi on Sunday (January 17) will flag off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadiya, where the Statue of Unity dedicated to Vallabhbhai Patel is located, to boost seamless connectivity to the tirbal region in Gujarat. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday that Modi will also inaugurate several other railway projects related to Gujarat during the event via video-conferencing.

He will launch new broad-gauge line and the new station buildings of Dabhoi, Chandod and Kevadiya. "These buildings have been designed aesthetically incorporating local features and modern passenger amenities. Kevadiya station is India's first railway station with a Green Building Certification," the PMO said.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI A glimpse of the new train to Kevadia.

The projects will add fillip to the development activities in the nearby tribal regions, boost connectivity to important religious and ancient pilgrim places nestled on the banks of the Narmada river, increase both domestic and international tourism, act as a catalyst for overall socio-economic development of the region while helping generate new employment and business opportunities, it added.

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI New train to Gujarat's Kevadia to be flagged off on January 17 by PM Modi.

Eight trains being flagged off will connect:

Kevadiya to Varanasi

Kevadiya to Dadar

Kevadiya to Ahmedabad

Kevadiya to Hazrat Nizamuddin

Kevadiya to Rewa

Kevadiya to Chennai

Kevadiya to Pratapnagar

Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Schedule of 8 new trains to Kevadia from different part of India.

Latest India News