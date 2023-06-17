Follow us on Image Source : PTI G20 summit: PM Modi seeks full membership for African Union

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to his G20 counterparts to grant the African Union full membership at the upcoming G20 Summit in the national capital, New Delhi, said sources on Saturday.

He has also taken the "bold step" of elevating Africa's voice on the international stage and shaping the future of the shared world.

Sources claimed that PM Modi has suggested that the African Union be granted full membership at the upcoming G20 Summit in Delhi in response to their request.

The 55 nations make up the African Union (AU), a continental organisation.

In its capacity as the G20 summit, India will host the summit in September in Delhi.

According to a source, "He (PM Modi) has written to his G20 counterparts to propose that the African Union be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of G20, as requested by them."

It stated, "The Prime Minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports."

According to the sources, this will be a good step toward a global architecture and governance that is just, fair, more inclusive, and representative.

Modi has placed a particular emphasis during India's presidency of the G20 on incorporating the priorities of African nations into the agenda.

India hosted the Voice of the Global South Summit in January with the intention of highlighting the issues and difficulties that developing nations face.

The world's major developed and developing economies meet in an intergovernmental forum known as the G20, or Group of 20.

The members account for roughly two-thirds of the world's population, over 75% of global trade, and approximately 85% of global GDP.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union (EU) are all members of this group.

The African Union is generally regarded as the highest organisation that best represents Africa's voice.

It has been working to ensure African nations' advancement and economic expansion.

It was officially established in 2002 as the Organisation of African Unity's (OAU) successor.

