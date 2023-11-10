'2+2' dialogue key enabler for strengthening India-US ties: PM Modi after meeting Blinken, Austin

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good, said PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin after the conclusion of '2+2' ministerial dialogue saying India-US partnership is truly a force for global good.

"Glad to receive @SecBlinken and @SecDef. The '2+2' Format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi wrote on X, formerly, Twitter.

"Our shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good," the Prime Minister said.

During the India-US '2+2 ministerial dialogue', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh, Austin and Blinken held serious discussions to advance strategic relationship between the two countries.

Visiting US Secretary Antony Blinken said that India-US defence co-operation is “a key pillar” for bolstering the partnership of the two countries in “international peace and security, and specifically, working to promote the rules-based order and uphold the principles at the heart of the UN Charter: sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence “.

“Our defence cooperation, which we’re strengthening again today, is a key pillar of that work,” Blinken said in his opening remarks.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also said in his opening remarks that there have been “impressive gains in building our major defence partnership over the past year, and that will help us contribute even more together to the cause of peace and stability".

"We’re integrating our industrial bases, strengthening our interoperability, and sharing cutting-edge technology,” he added.

"We are promoting a free and open, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific, including by strengthening our partnership through the Quad, with Japan and Australia," Blinken explained.

