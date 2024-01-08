PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' today via video conferencing

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with beneficiaries of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' through video conferencing on Monday. The official announcement stated that the Prime Minister would also address the gathering during the event at around 12:30 pm. Numerous beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from various parts of the country are expected to participate in the programme.

PM's regular interaction with beneficiaries

Additionally, the event will witness the presence of Union Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), and representatives at the local level. Since its commencement on November 15, 2023, the Prime Minister has maintained regular communication with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra across the nation. This interaction has taken place through video conferencing on four occasions. Furthermore, during his recent visit to Varanasi last month, the Prime Minister engaged physically with the beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra for two consecutive days.

About Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being carried out across the country with the aim of achieving the saturation of government flagship schemes. The goal is to ensure that the benefits of these schemes are efficiently delivered to all targeted beneficiaries within a specified timeframe.

On January 5, 2024, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore, the statement added. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

