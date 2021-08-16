PM Modi announces Rs 100 lakh crore 'Gati Shakti' plan, 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks in I-Day speech

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort during the 75th Independence Day function, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation on 75th Independence Day on Sunday, announced that the government will soon launch the 'PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan' worth Rs 100 lakh crore which will help in employment opportunities and holistic infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said that the master plan will help our local manufacturers turn globally competitive. This will also develop possibilities of new future economic zones.

Walking the road of development, India needs to increase both manufacturing and exports, he said.

"We are set to present to you a PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan in the near future. This new initiative worth Rs 100 lakh crore will bring employment opportunities to the youth," he said.

While concentrating on modern infrastructure, India needs to work on developing new infrastructure with a holistic and integrated approach, Modi said.

Speaking of India's manufacturing prowess, he said that seven years ago the country imported mobile phones worth $8 billion and now with production-linked incentive schemes in place India is exporting $3 billion worth of mobile phones.

He stressed on the need for manufacturing world class products, using cutting-edge innovation and new age technology.

PM Modi used catchy slogans

From adding 'Sabka Prayas' to his trademark call of 'Sabka Saath...' to coining the phrase of 'chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan' to encourage small farmers, Prime Minster Narendra Modi used several catchy slogans in his Independence Day speech on Sunday.

PM Modi's 'can do' pitch

He also underlined his faith in the youth of the country, and said, "This is a 'can do generation' and it can achieve every goal."

During his nearly 90-minute speech, the prime minister, who wore a traditional kurta and a churidar complemented by a blue jacket and a red-patterned saffron headgear, stressed heavily on every citizen to come together to achieve the goals of the 'Naya Bharat' envisioned on the centenary of Independence.

'Yahi Samay Hai'

Describing the next 25 year as "amrit kaal", a reference to deriving the best in every field, he said the nation cannot wait so long to attain these goals, making it imperative for everyone to make efforts for this.

"Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai, Bharat ka anmol samay hai (This is the moment, it is the right moment, it is precious time for India)," he said, reciting a poem at the end of his speech.

The wording of his poem, further went like: "Asankhya bhujaon ki shakti hai, har taraf desh ki bhakti hai. Tum utho tiranga lehra do, Bharat ka Bhagya fehra do... (Power of countless arms it is, everywhere wave of patriotism is. Rise and hoist the flag, wave the fate of India)".

Charting the roadmap for the next 25 years, he said the country has to change and citizens too will have to change in conjunction.

"To achieve our goals, we need 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', and also Sabka Prayas (everyone's effort). This is important to accomplish it," Modi said.

The prime minster invoked his oft-quoted slogan of 'Sankalp se Siddhi Tak', saying on the threshold of the 75th year of India's Independence, "we have to set our vision for the next 25 years."

"The resolves can be realised if we attain heights of hard labour and valour ('Parishram aur Parakram ki Parakashtha')," he said.

PM Modi announces 75 Vande Bharat trains in 75 weeks

Addressing the nation from Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," PM Modi said during his Independence Day Speech.

Highlighting various transport schemes of the government, PM Modi said it was unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.

