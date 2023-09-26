PM Modi at G20 event: 'In today's polarised international atmosphere, not easy to bring countries together'

PM Modi at G20 University Connect Finale: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday applauded the youth who made the G20 event a success. During his address at the G20 University Connect Finale, PM Modi said that consensus on Delhi declaration made global headlines and some decisions at G20 have potential to change 21st century's direction.
Top quotes
- Consensus on Delhi declaration made global headlines; some decisions at G20 have potential to change 21st century's direction
- In today's polarised international atmosphere, not a small thing to get so many countries together on one platform
- India's diplomacy touched new heights in last 30 days; due to India's efforts, 6 more countries have joined BRICS community
- On August 23, whole world heard 'India is on the moon'
- Not surprised at G20 Summit's success; when youths get associated with an event, success is assured
- The youth can only progress at a place where there is optimism, opportunities and openness
- Saudi Arabia is going to invest 100 billion dollars in India. In the last 30 days, I have held meetings with 85 world leaders
- India has reached a new high by organising the G20. The world is also really astonished to see this
- We could have limited the G20 presidency to be a diplomatic and Delhi-centric affair. However, India made it to be a people driven national movement