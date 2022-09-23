PFI hartal LIVE updates: Stone pelting, sporadic incidents of violence in Kerala; police beefs up security

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel keep vigil outside the Popular Front of India party office in Bengaluru.

PFI hartal LIVE updates: Kerala police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday. The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law. Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said.

