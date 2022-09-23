Friday, September 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PFI hartal LIVE updates: Stone pelting, sporadic incidents of violence in Kerala; police beefs up security
Live now

PFI hartal LIVE updates: Stone pelting, sporadic incidents of violence in Kerala; police beefs up security

Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: September 23, 2022 9:25 IST
Security personnel keep vigil outside the Popular Front of
Image Source : PTI Security personnel keep vigil outside the Popular Front of India party office in Bengaluru.

PFI hartal LIVE updates: Kerala police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday. The dawn-to-dusk hartal was called by the PFI to protest against the raids in the offices and residences of its leaders and their subsequent arrests on Thursday by the NIA and other agencies for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. A statement issued by the police said stern action will be taken against those who violate the law. Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said. 

 

Latest India News

Live updates :PFI hartal

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 23, 2022 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Stone pelting, sporadic incidents of violence in Kerala

    Stones were pelted at Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses (KSRTC) in various districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Alappuzha. Local media reported that a petrol bomb was hurled at a vehicle which was carrying newspapers for distribution at Narayanpara in Kannur in the morning. In Alappuzha, KSRTC buses, a tanker lorry and some other vehicles got damaged in the stone pelting allegedly by those supporting the hartal call. A 15-year-old girl and an auto-rickshaw driver suffered minor injuries in the stone pelting allegedly by PFI activists in Kozhikode and Kannur respectively.

  • Sep 23, 2022 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    One auto-rickshaw and a car were damaged allegedly by people supporting strike

  • Sep 23, 2022 9:07 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Visuals from Kottayam after PFI called for a one-day state-wide strike

  • Sep 23, 2022 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    93 locations raided in 15 states, 106 arrested: Pan-India crackdown on PFI

    Multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA had arrested 106 functionaries of the PFI on Thursday in near simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where PFI has some strong pockets accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests, officials said. PFI state president C P Mohammed Basheer, national chairman O M A Salam, national secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, former chairman E Abubacker and others were among those arrested.

     

  • Sep 23, 2022 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Dawn-to-dusk hartal

    PFI on Thursday had said a hartal will be observed in the state on September 23 "against the RSS-controlled fascist government's attempt to silence dissenting voices using the central agencies." The hartal would be held from 6 AM to 6 PM, A Abdul Sathar, state general secretary, PFI, had said in the statement.

  • Sep 23, 2022 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    KSRTC to operate as usual

     

    The state-run KSRTC has informed that it will operate as usual. The transport corproation said special services to hospitals, airports and railway stations will be arranged if necessary and will also seek police protection, if needed.

  • Sep 23, 2022 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Paras Bisht

    Kerala police beefs up security; warns of stern action against law breakers

    Kerala police have beefed up security in the state and issued directions to the district police chiefs to ensure law and order after the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) called for a state-wide hartal on Friday.

     

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News