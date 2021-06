Petrol price rise: Case filed against Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Muzaffarpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Petrol, diesel prices have been hovering around over Rs 90 per litre across the country.

A case was on Monday lodged before a court in this north Bihar town against Union Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in connection with the spiralling rise in petrol prices.

Local resident Tamanna Hashmi filed the case before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, alleging that it was a "conspiracy" to sell petrol at high rates across the country though the price of crude oil was quite low.

ALSO READ: Fuel Price hike: Petrol up 35p/ltr for 2nd straight day in Delhi, nears Rs 100 in Chennai

Hashmi, a serious litigant known for lodging cases against well-known personalities, has sought Pradhans trial under IPC Sections 420 (fraud), 295 and 295 (A) pertaining to deliberate malicious acts and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

Hashmi has further alleged that the prices of petrol have left the people of the country "terrorised" and "enraged".

The petition is expected to be taken up for hearing in due course.

Latest India News