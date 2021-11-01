Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP claims Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest

The People's Democratic Party on Monday claimed that party president Mehbooba Mufti was put under house arrest to prevent her from visiting Anantnag to meet the family of a youth who was killed in cross-firing between security forces and militants last week. Owing to security reasons, Mufti was restricted to step out, and the police locked the main gate of her house, a party official claimed.

Mehbooba was put under house arrest at her Fairview residence in Gupkar locality of the city here and not allowed to move out, the PDP leader claimed.

She was to visit the family of slain youth Shahid Ahmad in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. She wanted to offer her condolences to the bereaved family, but was not allowed to move out of her residence, the party leader said.

According to the PDP leader, the police have locked the main gate of Mehbooba's house. A police vehicle has been stationed just outside the gate to disallow any movement. Ahmad's death had evoked strong reactions from mainstream political parties in the Valley and they had demanded a probe into it.

Mehbooba had said it was sad that the armed forces "operate with such impunity" in Kashmir.

Shahid Ahmad was killed in an exchange of fire between Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and militants in Shopian district on October 24, according to police.

