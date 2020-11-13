7 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing along LoC

Friday, November 13, 2020
     
At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control, Indian Army sources said.

Manish Prasad Manish Prasad @manishindiatv
Srinagar Updated on: November 13, 2020 17:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control, Indian Army sources said. In the retaliatory firing, 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were also killed. 

As per sources, the Pakistan army and SSG commandos were trying to help terrorists in infiltration.

The firing comes after three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector.

Meanwhile, six civilians were also injured including children in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sawjian of Pooch. Four of the wounded have been admitted to the Uri sub-district hospital in Jammu. 

Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Friday for the fourth day running. Pakistan violated ceasefire in three other sectors of the LoC during the last three days.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

