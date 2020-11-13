Image Source : INDIA TV 7 Pakistani soldiers killed by Indian Army in retaliatory firing along LoC

At least seven Pakistan Army soldiers killed on Friday in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across the Line of Control, Indian Army sources said. In the retaliatory firing, 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were also killed.

As per sources, the Pakistan army and SSG commandos were trying to help terrorists in infiltration.

Pakistan army and SSG commandos tried to help terrorist in infiltration.6-8 Pakistan Army soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from across Line of Control. It included SSG commando of Pak army too. Firing on. @indiatvnews https://t.co/7hFaxvDg9i pic.twitter.com/i5QmjMn0mk — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 13, 2020

The firing comes after three Indian Army soldiers were killed in two separate locations in Jammu and Kashmir while foiling infiltration bids by Pakistan-backed terrorists and during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Two soldiers were killed in the Uri sector while one was killed in the Gurez sector.

Meanwhile, six civilians were also injured including children in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sawjian of Pooch. Four of the wounded have been admitted to the Uri sub-district hospital in Jammu.

Pakistan has violated ceasefire on Friday for the fourth day running. Pakistan violated ceasefire in three other sectors of the LoC during the last three days.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

