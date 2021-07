Over 3.09 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID: Over 3.09 cr unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals, says Centre.

Over 3.09 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,28,59,270 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

