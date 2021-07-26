Monday, July 26, 2021
     
Over 3.09 crore unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals: Centre

It said that more than 45.37 cr vaccine doses have been provided to states, UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in pipeline.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 26, 2021 12:11 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

COVID: Over 3.09 cr unutilised vaccine doses available with states, private hospitals, says Centre.

 

Over 3.09 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

It said that more than 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 59,39,010 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,28,59,270 doses, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

