I.N.D.I.A alliance parties likely to hold around half a dozen rallies to set tone for polls: Sources

The Opposition alliance, I.N.D.I.A, held its third formal meeting in Mumbai on Friday, September 1. In the meeting, the bloc reportedly took several decisions in the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the meeting, it was decided that the I.N.D.I.A alliance parties will hold around half a dozen rallies in different regions of the country on issues like unemployment, price rise and saving democracy, sources said.

Opposition bloc mulls bringing 'vision document'

They said suggestions were given to hold rallies in Patna, Nagpur, Delhi, Chennai and Guwahati but a final call will be taken by the committee. The leaders are also planning to bring a "vision document" identifying its campaign talking points on October 2. This was proposed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the previous meeting as well and the idea is to unveil it at Rajghat.

A few more committees likely to be formed

In the meeting, the alliance finalised a 13-member committee comprising members of various parties that will function as the bloc's highest decision-making body and will start work on seat sharing immediately, sources said. They further stated that a few more committees will be formed like committees will be formed Election Management Committee, and spokespersons will also be appointed from each party.

Seat sharing on state level

According to sources, State units have been asked to start discussions on seat sharing at the state level. The Coordination Committee meeting will discuss and sort out where there will be issues in seats. A coordination committee has been formed for coordination on all issues and larger coordination will be done by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. As far as the alliance's logo is concerned, several leaders were of the opinion that there was no need for a logo, as everyone has their own flags and symbols and a logo may create further confusion and that's why the logo was not unveiled today, sources said.

I.N.D.I.A alliance meetings

The Opposition bloc also resolved to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 together as far as possible and said the seat-sharing arrangements will be concluded at the earliest. The alliance adopted a resolution to this effect and said its theme for the elections will be "Judega Bharat, Jeetega India, (India will unite, India will win)." It should be mentioned here that the first meeting of the joint Opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting was held in Mumbai from August 31-September 1. According to sources, the next meeting of the alliance is likely to be conducted in Delhi.

