'One Nation One Election' next meet to take place on October 25

The next meeting of one nation and one poll committee is set to take place on October 25, according to sources.

Earlier in the year, former President Ram Nath Kovind chaired the first official meeting of the 'One Nation, One Election' committee at his residence, in Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present in the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since 2014, has been a strong votary for the idea of simultaneous polls, which include those at local bodies, citing the financial burden caused by the almost continuous election cycle and jolt to development work during the polling period.

