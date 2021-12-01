Omicron Live News Updates: UP's Meerut starts monitoring people arriving from foreign countries

Follow us on Image Source : AP. Omicron Live News Updates: READ HERE.

In the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Meerut Health Department has started monitoring the people coming from foreign countries, an official said. Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Meerut said that a total of 209 people have come from abroad in the last 12 days. The Chief Medical Officer further informed that the reports of 13 people are yet to come and others have been tested negative. "Arrangements have been made in Subharti Medical College and LLRM Medical College for any COVID-19 positive international passenger. Further, the affected passengers will be monitored for seven days and we will continuously remain in touch with COVID-19 Command Centre," Mohan added. The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the COVID-19, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

