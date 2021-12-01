Wednesday, December 01, 2021
     
  Winter Session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 PM amid sloganeering by Opposition
Omicron Live News Updates: UP's Meerut starts monitoring people arriving from foreign countries

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the COVID, was first reported in Botswana on Nov 11, 2021, and appeared on Nov 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by WHO.

New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2021 12:09 IST
In the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Meerut Health Department has started monitoring the people coming from foreign countries, an official said. Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Meerut said that a total of 209 people have come from abroad in the last 12 days. The Chief Medical Officer further informed that the reports of 13 people are yet to come and others have been tested negative. "Arrangements have been made in Subharti Medical College and LLRM Medical College for any COVID-19 positive international passenger. Further, the affected passengers will be monitored for seven days and we will continuously remain in touch with COVID-19 Command Centre," Mohan added.  The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the COVID-19, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

 

 

 

  • Dec 01, 2021 12:08 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Japan begins administering COVID booster shots amid Omicron concerns

    On Wednesday, Japan began to administer COVID-19 booster injections to people who finished the full two shots at least eight months ago amid increasing concerns over the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19, the government said. The third dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE were provided to health care professionals across the country. The elderly and others are expected to receive booster injections from January.

  • Dec 01, 2021 12:06 PM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Omicron variant: Meerut Health Dept started monitoring people coming from foreign countries

    In the wake of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Meerut Health Department has started monitoring the people coming from foreign countries, an official said. Akhilesh Mohan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Meerut said that a total of 209 people have come from abroad in the last 12 days. The Chief Medical Officer further informed that the reports of 13 people are yet to come and others have been tested negative.

