Noida society begins 50-bed isolation ward with own oxygen plant

Image Source : FILE Mahagun Moderne Apartments in Noida starts 50-bed isolation ward with oxygen plant in place

As the COVID-19 cases continue to be on a steep rise, Mahagun Moderne Apartment in Noida has come forward with a positive cause. The housing society situated in Noida Sector 78 has begun its own Covid isolation ward with a capacity of 50 beds. Apart from this, the society authorities will also install an oxygen plant.

The housing society has taken inspiration from Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari. Mahagun Moderne Apartment Owners Association President Sandeep Singh Chauhan released a statement in this regard, that stated, "Getting inspired from Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari Ji' various initiatives to tackle Covid19, Mahagun Moderne Apartment Owners Association has made arrangements to open 50 beds L1 isolation ward with society' own Oxygen Plant at society' playschool which is closed for last one year due to Covid19."

The ward will be named LI isolation ward and this new development will not only benefit residents of Mahagun Moderne Apartments but will also be available to several others. People from societies panning around more than 7 nearby sectors can avail its benefits.

Noida is currently facing a shortage of oxygen supply, much like the entire country. Mahagun Moderne Apartment Owners Association's decision to open an isolation ward is aimed at curbing the spread of COVID 19.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday reported 10 fatalities. The death toll reached 288 in Ghaziabad and 271 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a cumulative 559 fatalities in the two neighboring districts, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

