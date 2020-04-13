Gaur City, Noida Sector-62 record new coronavirus cases

Image Source : AP File Image

Noida has witnessed four more cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total patients in the region to 68. At least 4 people in different regions of Noida were tested positive for the infection. While two cases were reported from Noida Sector-62, one case each was found positive in Gaur City and Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, two people who had tested negative for coronavirus in Greater Noida last week were readmitted after another test turned out to be positive, news agency PTI reported today. The officials, however, said yet another test conducted after they were re-admitted turned out to be negative.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh is among the 15 districts of the state where hotspots have been completely sealed.

