No death reported in Delhi's biggest COVID-19 hospital LNJP on Monday, says CM Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI No death reported in Delhi's biggest COVID-19 hospital yesterday, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that there was no virus-related fatality reported in the national capital's biggest coronavirus hospital, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan on Monday. Kejriwal took to Twitter to announce that LNJP reported no death yesterday.

No death in our biggest COVID hospital LNJP yesterday — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 28, 2020

While Delhi recorded 26 deaths on Monday, according to Kejriwal none of them took place in the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The national capital on Monday had recorded 613 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest in the last two months, and the recovery rate had improved to 88 per cent.

The 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital has been at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic in Delhi, having treated over 6,000 Covid-19 patients.

Kejriwal on Monday also said that while other cities are re-imposing lockdown, there was no such need in Delhi.

Kejriwal, who claimed that the city's virus management model is being discussed around the world, on Monday had launched a job portal to help people who have lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 pandemic and his government passed an order to allow street vendors and hawkers to resume their work.

