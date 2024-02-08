From 2G to Land for Jobs, Modi govt's 'White Paper' lists series of scams during UPA reign

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha

Amid the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on Thursday laid a 'White Paper' on Indian Economy in the Lok Sabha. It stated that when the BJP-led government came to power in 2014, the economy was in a fragile state, public finances were in bad shape, there was economic mismanagement and financial indiscipline, and there was widespread corruption. The White Paper also listed out a series of corruption done during the reign of the UPA i.e. from 2024-2014.

According to the White Paper, corruption infiltrated numerous government operations, spanning from procurement processes to the allocation of precious natural resources and regulatory approvals. Even procurements crucial for national security were found to be tainted by corruption, it stated. The prevalence of scandals and corruption cases has significantly eroded public trust and confidence. Providing an update on the status of several prominent cases, the White Paper painted a sobering picture of the state of governance during the UPA regime.

Scams listed out in the White Paper:

Coal Block Allocation: This financial scandal involved irregularities and corruption in the allocation of coal blocks by the government to private companies for captive use, leading to an estimated loss of `1.86 lakh crore to the exchequer, as estimated by the CAG31. This came to light in 2012. The Supreme Court cancelled 204 such allocations. Final Reports have been filed in the Courts in 47 Cases, and 10 cases are under investigation.

Commonwealth Games: The event was marred by widespread corruption, mismanagement, and financial irregularities in the planning and execution of various projects related to the games. Charge sheets were filed in 8 cases which are under trial in the courts of Delhi.

2G Telecom: This involved a loss of about `1.76 lakh crore of potential revenue to the government, as estimated by the CAG (at the rates paid for 3G spectrum). The corruption cases are in the appellate court.

Saradha Chit Fund: This was a Ponzi scheme with the diversion of funds for personal use, and luring investors with the promise of high returns. The scam unfolded in 2013 when the group collapsed, leaving millions of investors in financial distress.

INX Media Case: This case involved money laundering and irregularities in foreign investment approval for investment into a media company. It is under trial.

Aircel-Maxis: The case involved allegations of Irregularities in the approval of foreign investment in a telecom company, and illegal gratification. The case is under trial.

Antrix-Devas Deal: Irregularities and corruption in a satellite deal between Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd, and irregularities in the allocation of scarce S-band spectrum and wrongful gains to Devas Multimedia are the key elements of this case. The Supreme Court has confirmed the finding of fraud. A charge sheet for the criminal offence has been filed.

Land for Jobs: The case involves obtaining pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer to land or property in lieu of appointments of substitutes in Group 'D' in different zones of Railways. Investigation is underway.

Allotment/Release of Prime Land in Panchkula and Gurgaon: These are multiple cases relating to the release of prime land from acquisition in connivance with the private builders and allotment of industrial land to close associates. After investigation, charge sheets have been filed in trial courts.

J-K Cricket Association: The case involves the misappropriation of nearly `44 crores by opening "bogus" bank accounts. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed.

The Embraer Deal: The case is related to corruption, bribery and kickbacks in the purchase of aircraft from the Brazilian aerospace company Embraer. After investigation, a charge sheet was filed, and the case is pending in trial court.

Pilatus Basic Trainer Aircraft: The case involves corruption in the procurement of 75 Pilatus basic trainer aircraft for the Indian Air Force in 2009.

Hawk Aircraft Purchase: The case involves payment of bribery to unknown officers of the Ministry of Defence, during the period 2003 to 2012, in the procurement of Hawk Aircraft from M/s Rolls Royce plc, UK. The case is under investigation.

Adarsh Housing Society Scam: This case involved irregularities in the allotment of apartments in a defence land project. It is at the trial stage.

Augusta Westland Helicopter Scam: Kickbacks were paid in the procurement of helicopters.

Objectives of 'White Paper'

It seeks to apprise the Members of the Parliament and the people of India, of the nature and extent of governance, and economic and fiscal crises that were bequeathed on this government when it assumed office in 2014. It also informs the Members of the Parliament and the public about the policies and measures that our government took to restore the health of the economy and make it vigorous and capable of fulfilling the growth aspirations of the people in the present and in the Amrit Kaal. In doing so, it hopes to generate a wider, more informed debate on the paramountcy of national interest and fiscal responsibility in matters of governance over political expediency.

