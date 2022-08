Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV LIVE Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday addressed the Lok Sabha and said that efforts are underway to bring retail inflation down to 7%. She countered the Opposition's uproar over price rise and assured that the Indian economy is still the fastest growing economy. Congress MPs walked out as Sitharaman spoke about the rising prices of goods in her speech.

Latest India News