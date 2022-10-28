NHRC’s notice over reports of 'auctioning of girls' to settle financial disputes; Rajasthan govt responds

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The shocking issue came to light after local media covered the news

Rajasthan girls' being sold shocker: Responding to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s notice over reports on 'auctioning of girls' to settle financial disputes, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Friday said that the selling of girls doesn't happen in the state and it's a matter of investigation.

“It's a matter of investigation. When such information comes out, we can't know the truth until there is a probe. NHRC should've spoken to the Rajasthan police first about this. Selling of girls doesn't happen in the state,” asserted Khachariyawas.

NHRC issued a notice to Rajasthan government on reports that girls, aged between 8-18 years old, in half a dozen districts of Rajasthan are sold on Stamp Paper and if not, their mothers are subjected to rape on diktats of caste panchayats for settlement of disputes.

“These girls are being sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. A notice has also been issued to Rajasthan DGP to submit a detailed report within 4 weeks,” National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) official said.

“Caste Panchayats in some districts of Rajasthan force people who have taken loans but are unable to repay them, to auction their daughters on Stamp Paper, and if not, their mothers are subjected to rape. Commission issued notices to Chief Secretary and DGP of Rajasthan, said JK Srivastava, NHRC.

The NHRC on Thursday issued a notice to Rajasthan government. NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a media report, it said in a statement.

Citing a media report, the NHRC said that whenever there is a dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans, girls aged between eight years and 18 years are “auctioned to recover money”.

Horrific details coming to light

“A media report said that after being auctioned, these girls are sent to UP, MP, Mumbai, Delhi and even foreign countries and subjected to physical abuse, torture and sexual assault in slavery. If true, the contents of the report amount to human rights violations,” the NHRC said.



The commission has asked for a detailed report from the chief secretary of Rajasthan in the matter, along with a report on what action has been taken, measures already taken and if not, proposed to be taken to prevent such incidents.

The NHRC said the report must contain how the state government is ensuring the functions of the Gram Panchayat, as per the constitutional provisions or Panchayati Raj law to eradicate the caste-based system impinging the human rights and the right to dignity of girls and women in the state.

A notice has also been issued to the Rajasthan DGP to submit a detailed report mentioning the initiation of criminal prosecution against the perpetrators of such crimes, the NHRC said.



It said the report must also contain the status of cases, including the registration of FIRs, charge-sheet, arrest, if any, in such incidents and the mechanism initiated to apprehend the people involved in such systematic crimes of flesh trade in the state.



“The DGP's report must also mention steps being taken or proposed to be taken against the public servant(s), who purported to have neglected perpetually prevention of such incidents,” the NHRC said.



The NHRC also said that it has asked its special rapporteur, Umesh Sharma, to visit and inspect the affected areas within Rajasthan and submit a comprehensive report on the incidents noted and about the prevailing practice there, within three months.

(With agencies input)

