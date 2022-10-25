UP shocker: Onlookers busy making videos as injured girl cries for help in Kannauj, rape suspected

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER People make videos as girl cries for help in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted before being dumped in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

According to reports, the incident took place behind the Dak Bangla guest house in the city where the victim was later found in a pool of blood.

A video has been making rounds on social media where the minor girl can be seen asking for help, but passersby were busy filming the severely injured girl instead of assisting her.

In the video clip, the girl can be seen extending her hand in an attempt to ask for assistance, but her pleas go unheard. Instead of helping the minor, people, who were present on the spot, were seen making videos of the girl from various angles.

While filming the video, the onlookers were heard asking whether the police were informed but no one came forward to help the girl. The girl's family said that she had gone out to purchase a piggy bank on Monday afternoon, October 24, and they began looking for her when she didn't return home till the evening.

The police rushed girl to the hospital

Speaking to media, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh said the girl had multiple injuries and a police team rushed her to a neary hospital for the treatment.

The girl was later shifted to the district hospital where a doctor referred her to Kanpur seeing her severe condition. The residents of the area alleged that the girl was raped and then dumped behind the Dak Bangla guest house, however, the police have denied these claims.

Meanwhile, SP Singh stated that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's family. However, no arrests have been made so far. Further, Gursahaiganj police station in-charge Manoj Pandey said the police were awaiting the girl's statement and that it was too early to draw any conclusions.

