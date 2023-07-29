'You find girl for him', Sonia replies to women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul Gandhi married | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : RAHUL GANDHI (TWITTER) Women farmers from Haryana met the Gandhi family

New Delhi: A few days after Rahul Gandhi made an impromptu stop at Madina village in Sonipat and interacted with people there, a group of women farmers from Haryana met the Gandhi family at a luncheon hosted by Sonia Gandhi for them at her residence. There the women asked Sonia Gandhi to get Congress leader Rahul Gandhi married during their interaction, she, in turn, asked them to find a girl for her son.

The group of women from Haryana expressed their concern when they met the Gandhi family. The group of women visited the national capital as a part of 'Delhi Darshan' and shared a light moment with the Gandhi family. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi made a visit to their village and promised them that they will soon get a chance to visit the national capital and share food with the Gandhi family.

During a conversation at 10, Janpath residence, a woman asks Sonia Gandhi, "Get Rahul married" to which Sonia Gandhi tells her "You find a girl for him".

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said, "It will happen. In the video, a woman was seen feeding the former Congress chief. In addition to this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tells the women that "Rahul was naughtier than her, but she got the scolding instead".

"A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests. Delhi darshan of Sonipat's farmer sisters, lunch with them at home and lots of talk. Got priceless gifts - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday while sharing the video of the meeting.

"Rahul Gandhi had promised to take the farmer sisters of Sonipat to Delhi. Farmer sisters came to Delhi, the promise was fulfilled," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

