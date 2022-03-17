'Mann unfurls a new anti-Mafia era in Punjab': Sidhu mocks Congress again as he hails AAP rule in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu

Highlights Ex-Congress state chief Sidhu cautioned the just-elected CM Mann of mountain of expectation

Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party’s Punjab chief

The cricketer-turned-politician shared information about his resignation on his twitter handle

Days after congratulating Aam Aadmi Party for storming to power in Punjab, former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu cautioned the just-elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of 'mountain of expectations' that he has on his shoulders. Sidhu had said that the people have taken a “very good decision” and “laid a new foundation' by electing the AAP in Punjab.

"The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects. Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti-Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations. Hope he rises to the occasion, brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro-people policies... Best always," he tweeted.

Sidhu had made the remark welcoming the change, ushered by the people and emphasising that their verdict should be 'humbly accepted'. “This politics was for the change. I congratulate the people of Punjab who have taken a very good decision, changed the 'traditional' system and laid a new foundation," Sidhu had said.

Sidhu on Wednesday said he has resigned as the party’s Punjab chief. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Tuesday asked its state unit chiefs in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to put in their papers after the party's drubbing in the recently held Assembly polls in these states.

The cricketer-turned-politician shared information about his resignation on his twitter handle. “As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation …,” his tweet read. In his resignation letter written to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu wrote, “I hereby resign as President (PPCC).”

The Congress faced a humiliating defeat in Punjab, winning only 18 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. Sidhu himself lost to the Aam Aadmi Party's Jeevanjot Kaur from the Amritsar East Assembly seat by 6,750 votes.

ALSO READ | Assembly election debacle: Sonia Gandhi asks Sidhu to resign as Punjab party chief

Latest India News