Assembly election debacle: Sonia Gandhi asks Sidhu to resign as Punjab party chief

Development comes two days after the CWC discussed threadbare reasons for Congress' debacle in polls

Congress was routed in all poll-bound states

Springing into action, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has asked Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to resign from the post, informed party spokesperson Randeep Surjewal. In the just-ended assembly polls, the Congress got just 18 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 in a House of 117. The AAP swept the Punjab assembly polls bagging 92 seats.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat. AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes. SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia who also contested from the seat came third.

The Congress interim chief has also asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of post, Surjewal added.

Following the Congress's defeat in Punjab assembly elections, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday hit out at Charanjit Singh Channi and called him a “liability” whose "greed pulled the party down".

