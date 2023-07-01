Doctor assaulted in Kerala as country observes National Doctor's Day

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIVE) Doctor assaulted in Kerala on National Doctors Day

Doctor thrashed: Showcasing an ironic example when the country is observing National Doctor's Day on Saturday (July 1), a young doctor was brutally assaulted by two men at a general hospital in Kerala’s Kochi.

The male doctor was allegedly thrashed by the accused persons for questioning them when they attempted to misbehave with his female colleague, who was also on duty.

The duo identified as Josneil and Roson Robin were arrested. Both of them said that they had come to the hospital to visit a relative.

"They both were in an inebriated state," the police said.

The arrest was recorded under the sections of the Hospital Protection Act and they were remanded by a local court.

What Health Minister said?

State health Minister Veena George condemned the incident and urged the people to stand with the doctors.

"There should be a fearless atmosphere for the doctors to perform their selfless duties towards the patients who approach them. We have initiated many steps including strengthening the legislation to safeguard the doctors," George said.

The doctor who was attacked later said that the two accused persons appeared to be disoriented and misbehaved.

He alleged that the accused threatened him for questioning their misbehaviour and thrashed him.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his National Doctor's Day greetings, had described the doctors as 'pillars' of the public health sector.

“The committed efforts by doctors in maintaining the wellness of our society make them pillars of our public health sector. On this #DoctorsDay, let’s salute their firm will and resoluteness in providing healthcare and ensure support for their exemplary services,” he tweeted.

Kerala Governor signs ordinance

On May 23, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had signed an ordinance that provides for stringent punishment, including imprisonment of up to seven years and a maximum fine of Rs 5 lakh for those found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm to those working in the health services sector in the State.

The ordinance was approved in a Cabinet meeting in the wake of the killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient -- G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession -- at a taluk hospital in Kollam district.

Sandeep, who was brought there by the police for medical treatment during the wee hours of April 10, went on a sudden attacking spree using a pair of surgical scissors kept in the room where his leg injury was being dressed.

He had initially attacked the police officers and a private person who had accompanied him to the hospital and then turned on the young doctor who could not escape to safety.

Vandana Das was stabbed several times and later succumbed to her injuries in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was rushed following the attack.

Recently, several other incidents of doctors being assaulted by violent bystanders or patients were reported from the state which prompted the government to issue an ordinance.

