Drugs worth Rs 21,000 crore seized in Gujarat, no action by govt: Nana Patole accuses Centre of misusing NCB

Image Source : PTI Centre is misusing NCB: Nana Patole

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of misusing Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs on cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Monday said they want to drown all the youth of the country in drugs.

"In Sameer Wankhede case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing NCB. They are extorting money too. Rs 21,000 crore worth drugs were caught at Gujarat's Mundra port but no action was taken in this by the government. They didn't probe that case. They want to drown all the youth of the country in drugs," Nana Patole said.

"The way the Centre had made a system to destroy the country and the way they are misusing NCB, the BJP-ruled Centre has to answer," he added.

He further said that the manner in which Shah Rukh Khan's son was being targeted it was clear that everything has been pre-decided.

Talking about the allegations on NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Patole claimed that all the charges against him will be cleared as the Centre is trying to suppress the matter.

"We demand that an enquiry by a Supreme Court judge," he said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)

