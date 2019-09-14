Nagaland truck fined Rs 6.53 lakh for 7 traffic violations

Representational Image

A Nagaland-registered truck was fined a whopping Rs 6.53 lakh for seven traffic violations in Odisha's Sambalpur. But, this was not under the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The fine was imposed on August 10 for flouting traffic rules much before the amended Motor Vehicles Act came into being on September 1. The matter came to light only on Saturday, said sources.

Sambalpur Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued the Challan to driver Dillip Karta and truck owner Shailesh Shankar Lal Gupta bearing Registration number - NL 08 D 7079.

Out of the Rs 6.53 lakh, the truck owner was fined Rs 6,40,500 for not paying road tax for five years -- from July 21, 2014 to September 30, 2019 -- under Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation (OMVT) Act.

The RTO also levied fine -- for not carrying documents, including vehicle insurance, violating air and noise pollution, carrying passengers on the goods vehicle and violating permit conditions, sources added.

As per the Challan copy, besides the road tax penalty, the RTO has fined the truck owner Rs 100 for general offence, Rs 500 for disobedience of orders/obstruction, Rs 1,000 for violating air and noise pollution, and Rs 5,000 for carrying passengers in goods vehicle.

Besides, Rs 5,000 was charged for using the vehicle without permit or violating permit conditions and Rs 1,000 for plying without insurance.