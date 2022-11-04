Nachan: Direct fight between BJP, Congress | Can grand old party gain lost ground

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Nachan set to see a triangular poll battle

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Read the Latest News and Updates about Dalhousie Assembly Constituency Himachal Pradesh Details, Previous History, Voting Dates, MLA, Polling and Results Live Updates at India TV.

Nachan constituency, one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, sees direct fight between Congress and BJP since the formation of the constituency. BJP has been holding the seat since 2007. Nachal falls in Mandi Lok Sabha constituency which belongs to Congress. Pratibha Singh, the widow of former CM Virbhadra Singh, represents Mandi constituency.

BJP leader Vinod Kumar is the MLA from Nachan since 2012. The saffron party bets on its old horse by pitting Vinod Kumar again. Congress fielded Naresh Kumar, while AAP gave ticket to Jaban Chauhan.

Nachan traditionally see battle between two major parties- Congress and BJP but this assembly election AAP claims make it triangular battle. It would be interesting to see whether people of Nachan accept the new entrant or not as Arvind Kejriwal-led party expecting Punjab kind of performance in the Himalayan state.

Voting for all 68 assembly seats in the state will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Click here for more updates on Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022

Latest India News