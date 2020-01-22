Mumbai 24/7: BJP slams Maha Vikas Aghadi govt, says it will destroy cultural ethos

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra for lifting the time restriction applicable on Mumbai's malls, eateries, shops and multiplexes. Reacting sharply to the latest development, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said that it will destroy the culture and ethos of Mumbai.

"We were always againt this. We will make sure that this will not be taken forward. The future of the youth will be affected if such a thing will happen here. Anyway, till late night pubs and clubs stay open in Mumbai...on what culture the Maharashtra governmnet want to take us?" he said.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that shops, malls and eateries in the non-residential areas of Mumbai will have the option of remaining open 24x7 from January 27, although it will not be made compulsory.

"Proposal of Mumbai 24x7 has been approved by Cabinet today. From 27th January malls, multiplexes,shops&eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex&Nariman Point will remain open 24x7. However, we won't impose this on anyone," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Aaditya said keeping shops, malls and eateries open in the night was not mandatory. "Only those who feel they can do good business can keep their establishments open throughout the night." In the first phase, shops, eateries and theatres in malls and mill compounds situated in non-residential areas will be allowed to remain open.

