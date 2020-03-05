Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial godown; no casualty

Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
A fire broke out at a godown in an industrial estate in suburban Goregaon early Thursday morning, a civic official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

Mumbai Updated on: March 05, 2020 11:08 IST
Fire at industrial godown in Mumbai; no casualty
Image Source : PTI

Fire at industrial godown in Mumbai; no casualty (Representational Image)

A fire broke out at a godown in an industrial estate in suburban Goregaon early Thursday morning, a civic official said. No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said. The blaze erupted in the godown located in the industrial area near Ram Mandir road around 3.30 am, he said. "It was a level-2 fire. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about five hours.

No one was injured in the fire," the official said. Cooling operations were underway at the spot, he said, adding that cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

