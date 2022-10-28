Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown and shanties, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Mumbai: Fire breaks out at godown and shanties

Mumbai fire: A fire broke out at a godown and two shanties in Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday. According to details, the incident took place at LBS road and no injuries were reported. Mumbai Fire Brigade stated that at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

In a similar kind of incident, a godown was engulfed in fire at Mumbai's Sakinaka on October 25. According to reports, a level-2 fire had broken out at the godown which propelled as many as eight fire tenders to rush to the spot to douse the flame.

It should be mentioned here that a number of fire incidents were reported in Maharashtra post-Diwali. On October 25, a footwear godown caught fire in the Palghar district's Vasai neighbourhood, however, no casualties were reported.

In addition, Thane Municipal Corporation said that five fire incidents involving the bursting of firecrackers were reported at various sites across Thane a day after Diwali.

