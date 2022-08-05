Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Wadia Hospital, no injuries reported

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the trust-run hospital at around 6.50 pm.

Mumbai: A fire broke out in Nowrosjee Wadia Hospital in Parel in central Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said. The fire erupted near a paediatric operation theatre on the first floor of the hospital around 6.50 pm but there were no reports of anyone getting injured, they said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, central AC, doors, windows and wooden partition in the UPS room on the first floor of the ground-plus two-storey building. Patients in the nearest wards were shifted to a safe place with the help of hospital staff.

As many as eight fire engines and six water tankers were sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.

"The flames have been brought under control now," he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

