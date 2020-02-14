Ransom demand on WhatsApp! Mumbai criminal, lodged in jail, booked again

Representational image

Mumbai's Kurar Police has booked Uday Pathak, a criminal who has been lodged in Arthur Road jail in an extortion case, for demanding money via WhatsApp from a local cable operator.

In a WhatsApp ransom letter, Pathak demanded extortion money of Rs 5 lakh from a cable operator. Pathak demanded the money using a mobile phone of Mohammad Ayub, a Wadala resident. Mohammad Ayub met Pathak in a Mumbai sessions court where he was summoned.

In the court, Pathak asked Ayub to call the cable operator and demand extortion money from him. Ayub did what Pathak asked him to do, but the cable operator disconnected the call, following which Pathak sent him a long WhatsApp message demanding money from the victim.

However, Pathak later asked Ayub to delete the messages following which he approached the Kurar police station and reported the entire matter. Ayub has also been booked by the police in the case.

Between 1998-2011, a number of cases including murder and extortion have been registered against Pathak.