Mumbai's COVID-19 tally crosses 25,000-mark; 41 more die

Despite a 60-day-long lockdown, COVID-19 cases continued to rise unabated in Mumbai, where the tally crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday with the addition of 1,382 new infections, while 41 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), with 1,382 new cases, the tally jumped to 25,317 in the city.

It said samples of 142 of these 1,382 cases tested positive at private labs between May 18-19.

In a release, the civic body said the toll in the city rose to 882 with 41 more patients dying due to the infection.

The BMC said with the discharge of 285 more patients from city hospitals, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has gone up to 6,751.

According to the civic body, of the 6,751 recovered COVID-19 patients, 5,524 have been discharged from various municipal hospitals and 1,227 from private hospitals.

"Among the 23,847 admitted cases, 6,751 have been discharged from hospitals, meaning 28 per cent of the total.

Also, 46 per cent of the discharged patients were women," the BMC said.

The release said so far 481COVID-19 patients below the age of 10 were admitted in hospitals and 155 of them (32 per cent) discharged following recovery.

However, only 15 per cent, meaning 249 out of 1619 COVID-19 patients over the age of 70, have recovered and discharged from hospitals, it said.

It further said the highest 35 per cent COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals were in the age group 10 to 29 years.

According to data from the BMC and a state government release, out of 11,726 recovered COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra - 6,751 (57.57 per cent) were from Mumbai.

Similarly, out of 41,642 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra 25,317 (60.79 per cent) were from Mumbai city, which is under lockdown like rest of the state for two months now.

Also, out of 1,452 deaths due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra, 882 (60.66% per cent) were reported from Mumbai.

According to the BMC, out of the 41 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, 23 patients had co-morbidities.

