Image Source : PTI Unlock 1: BMC issues new guidelines for Mumbai, allows shops to open with 'left-right lane' rule

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday made amendments to the circular of extension of lockdown and revised guidelines on the measures to be taken in respect to easing of restrictions and phase-wise opening of lockdown.

As per the new guidelines, shops will be allowed to stay open for the full working hours for six days a week, except market complexes and malls. However, shops will remain closed on Sundays. Earlier, shops were allowed to stay open till 5.00 pm only.

However, all the shops and markets on one side of the road will open on one day, while those on the other side will open the next day, stated the circular.

Also, all private offices are allowed to operate up to 10 percent of the working strength in the office or 10 people, whichever is more.

New guidelines for contact tracing of Covid-19 patients

The BMC has issued fresh guidelines for contact tracing of people who were in proximity with Covid-19 positive patients.

According to new guidelines, those who were in contact with the patient 2 days before they turned symptomatic, will be screened. Those who come in contact with the patients after they are diagnosed will also be screened.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said there has been no new case in the force in the last 24 hours, reports ANI. The total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, toll at 34.

With 88,528 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains a worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,229) and Delhi (29,943).

