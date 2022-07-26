Monkeypox suspect with foreign travel history admitted to Delhi's LNJP Hospital: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The man, in his thirties, is not a contact of the first reported case of monkeypox in the national capital.

Suspected Monkeypox case: A man, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, has been admitted to LNJP Hospital here, sources said on Tuesday. The man, in his thirties, is not a contact of the first reported case of monkeypox in the national capital, they said, adding that he has a history of foreign travel.

The samples of the suspected patient, who has rashes and lesions, have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. One of the contacts of the monkeypox-infected resident of Delhi has complained of body ache and is being monitored to check for any other symptoms, the sources said.

The west Delhi man, who was the first reported monkeypox case in the capital, is currently recovering in the isolation ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here. His vitals are stable but his lesions will take at least a week to recover, the sources said. The LNJP Hospital has set up an isolation ward for monkeypox-infected and suspected patients with a 20-member team monitoring them.

International travellers arriving in Delhi with monkeypox symptoms such as high fever and back pain will be sent to the LNJP Hospital from the airport, sources said on Monday.

The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday, they said. The Delhi government on Monday asked district authorities and officials concerned to adhere to the Centre’s guidelines on management of the infection, which also state that referral arrangements from airport/port to identified link hospital need to be established or strengthened.

