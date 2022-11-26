Meerut: One dead after fire breaks out in sugar mill; rescue ops underway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. UP: Fire breaks out in sugar mill in Meerut.

Meerut sugar mill fire : A massive fire broke out inside a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut today. One person has lost his life during the fire tragedy.

Several fire tenders have reached at spot to douse the flames. Rescue operations are still underway.

"One person lost his life in the fire incident at the sugar mill in Mohiuddinpur. The team seeing the operation and maintenance of this mill is coming here from Karnal. By evening we will know if maintenance work of the sugar mill can be done or not," said Meerut DM Deepak Meena.

More details are awaited.

