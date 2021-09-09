Follow us on Image Source : MEENAKASHI LEKHI (TWITTER). Meenakashi Lekhi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss regional issues.

India's Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi met UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to discuss regional issues and reforms.

Lekhi, who is in New York, met Mohammed on Wednesday and tweeted: "We discussed multilateral and regional issues. Had fruitful exchange of views on Sustainable Development, Climate Change, Covid-19 response and UN reforms."

She also met with Abdullah Shahid, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives who will be the President of the next session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

He tweeted that it was "very good" to meet with her and discuss his priorities for the next session.

"India is a champion of multilateralism and I am confident of India's support to the Presidency of Hope," his tweet said.

Lekhi tweeted that they discussed Covid-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment.

Shahid was elected with the backing of India.

