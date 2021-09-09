Thursday, September 09, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Meenakashi Lekhi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss regional issues

Meenakashi Lekhi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss regional issues

Lekhi, who is in New York, met Mohd and tweeted: "We discussed multilateral and regional issues. Had fruitful exchange of views on Sustainable Development, Climate Change, Covid-19 response and UN reforms."

IANS IANS
United Nations Published on: September 09, 2021 11:07 IST
Meenakashi Lekhi, United Nations, UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, regional issues, late
Image Source : MEENAKASHI LEKHI (TWITTER).

Meenakashi Lekhi, UN Deputy Secretary-General discuss regional issues.

 

India's Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi met UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to discuss regional issues and reforms.

Lekhi, who is in New York, met Mohammed on Wednesday and tweeted: "We discussed multilateral and regional issues. Had fruitful exchange of views on Sustainable Development, Climate Change, Covid-19 response and UN reforms."

She also met with Abdullah Shahid, the Foreign Minister of the Maldives who will be the President of the next session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

He tweeted that it was "very good" to meet with her and discuss his priorities for the next session.

"India is a champion of multilateralism and I am confident of India's support to the Presidency of Hope," his tweet said.

Lekhi tweeted that they discussed Covid-19 vaccines, gender, youth, human rights and environment.

Shahid was elected with the backing of India.

Also Read: Taliban omits Ministry for Women, United Nations body says it's a violation of international treaty

Also Read: Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | September 9, 2021

 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News