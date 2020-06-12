Image Source : PTI Markets in Bhopal to remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays (Representational Image)

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to close the markets in the state capital on Saturdays and Sundays in view of alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Health Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Thursday night that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed the officials to focus on Bhopal as the pandemic situation in other parts was under control.

It was decided that markets in Bhopal will remain open only for five days, Mishra said.

After lockdown was eased, the shops and markets outside containment zones were allowed to open.

Number of coronavirus cases in Bhopal reached 2,012 on Thursday with 85 new patients found.

