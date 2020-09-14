Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for coronavirus. More to follow.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has tested positive for coronavirus. Sisodia took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted, "After a mild fever, the corona test was conducted today, which has been reported positive. I have put myself in solitude. I'm totally fine. Will soon be fully healthy and return to work."

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Kumar Jain also contracted the infectious disease. Manish Sisodia is the third minister in the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, on the first day of monsoon session of the Parliament, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma were among 26 Member of Parliament (MPs) who tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests conducted before the session.

As many as 12 MPs from the BJP the most from any party in Lok Sabha, were found infected with the disease during the test followed by the YSR Congress's two MPs and one each of the DMK, the Shiv Sena and the RLP.

Others who have been detected coronavirus positive include Pratap Rao Jadav, Janardan Singh, Sukhbir Singh, Hanuman Beniwal, Sukanata Majumdar, Goddeti Madhavi, Bidyut Baran, Pradan Baruah, N. Reddeppa, Selvam G, Pratap Rao Patil, Ram Shankar Katheria, Satya Pal Singh and Rodmal Nagar.

The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14, during a mandatory test for those attending this year's Monsoon Session which will end on October 1. BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar in a tweet on Sunday morning declared he had tested Covid-19 positive.

"I am doing well and taking doctors' advice. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," Majumdar tweeted.

