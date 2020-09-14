Delhi Metro issues new guidelines for peak time hours between 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm

Image Source : AP A commuter waits for metro train at a station in Gurugram, outskirts of New Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in new guidelines to run metro train in COVID era on Monday said a headway of 2.45 minutes to 6 minutes will be maintained from 8 am-8 pm, indentifying the time slot as peak time. The Metro corporation further said that passengers requested to stagger journeys in order to maintain adequate social distancing.

"Delhi Metro's peak hours are from 8 am-12 noon and from 4 pm-8 pm. To facilitate passengers, a headway of 2.45 mins to 6 mins will be maintained from 8 am-8 pm. Passengers requested to stagger journeys in order to maintain adequate social distancing."

Apart from stickers on alternate seats, DMRC is now further strengthening the social distancing signages inside its trains. 800 coaches are already equipped with the floor markers and within a week, floor markers will be placed in the remaining 1400 metro coaches.

On 13 September 2020, Delhi Metro saw 307248 journeys. From September 13, DMRC started operating metro train services as per pre-covid era time-table.

