What is 'Operation Hard Wall' and how gangster Nitish Kaushal arrested by FBI | All you need to know

Washington:

In a significant development, the FBI on Friday arrested gangster Nitish Kaushal, allegedly involved in murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in the US, days after adding him to its list of most wanted criminals. "Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont," the FBI said in a post on X on Thursday. Nitish Kaushal is an associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, in Vermont. He was placed on the 'Most Wanted' list just two days ago. Under 'Operation Hard Wall,' the FBI is taking continuous action against syndicates of gangsters of Indian origin.

Kaushal, an Indian national, allegedly carried out acts of violence on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including, but not limited to, kidnappings and assaults, the FBI said.

Know all about 'Operation Hard Wall'

The arrest was made under "Operation Hard Wall", an FBI initiative targeting organised criminal networks involving India-origin gangsters. The agency has been conducting sustained operations against such syndicates as part of the campaign.

The FBI had added Kaushal to its most wanted list on Tuesday. The FBI was on the lookout for Kaushal for his alleged involvement with a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling.

Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Group originated in Punjab: FBI

The FBI said the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in the Punjab state of India and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere. The US District Court of the Central District of California, Los Angeles, issued a federal arrest warrant for Kaushal on June 25 after charging him with racketeer influenced and corrupt organisations conspiracy.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Wall, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang. The operation involved raids and law enforcement action across the US, Canada, and Europe, highlighting the growing international focus on dismantling transnational criminal syndicates with roots in India.

How Nitish Kaushal was arrested by FBI?

Nitish Kaushal’s arrest comes amid the FBI's intensified action against the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group (OCG), a transnational criminal network that originated in Punjab and allegedly expanded its operations to the United States, including California, and other countries.

The FBI said that the syndicate was involved in a range of serious offences, including murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling.

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