In Gujarat's Bhavnagar, Manish Sisodia talks about jobs, lashes out at Centre over CBI raids

Highlights Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia both are campaigning in Gujarat ahead of assembly polls later this year

Delhi's Deputy CM praised AAP-govt in Delhi for providing jobs

He also lashed out at Centre over recent CBI raids against him in the alleged Liquor Policy scam

Gujarat Elections 2022: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is in Gujarat to campaign for the party for the assembly elections later this year, lauded the Delhi government's work for providing employment.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia also lashed out at the Centre over CBI raids against him in the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy scam saying the growing enthusiasm for AAP across the country is what is making CBI tighten the noose on him.

Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar, Manish Sisodia said, "In Delhi, we've given 2 lakh govt and 10 lakh private jobs... This rapidly growing enthusiasm among people across the country is what is making CBI tighten the noose on me. I want to say that I am an honest person and I am not afraid of CBI."

Both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia are in Gujarat to campaign for the party.

Kejriwal and Sisodia held a town hall meet on education and employment today with youth from Bhavnagar, a state party official said.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said, "We were getting to hear that Manish Sisodia will get arrested in the next 10 days, but now seeing the enthusiasm of the crowd it seems that he will get arrested in the next 2-3 days."

They have offered several guarantees to voters in Gujarat if their party comes to power in the state.

After guarantees like free electricity, freedom from "raid raaj" for businessmen, Rs 3000 per month unemployment allowance, 10 lakh government jobs and Rs 1000 per month to women above the age of 18, Kejriwal on Monday promised free and quality healthcare to all, like his government has ensured to the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal has been on a campaigning spree in Gujarat. He has visited the state five times in August so far. He started the month by campaigning at Veraval in Gir Somnath district and Rajkot.

During his next visit, he interacted with the trader community in Jamnagar and tribals at Bodeli in Chhota Udepur district. He later held a town hall meet in Ahmedabad, and then at Bhuj in Kutch during two separate visits.

On Monday, the two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders participated in a programme in Himmatnagar where they interacted with voters.

