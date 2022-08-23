BJP suspends Telangana MLA T Raja over his Prophet remark

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The BJP, in a statement, also asked Singh to respond to the show cause notice within 10 days.

BJP MLA T Raja suspended : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suspended its Telangana MLA T Raja Singh following big controversy over his remark allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad. Singh was arrested earlier in the day for his statement.

"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect," the letter undersigned by Om Pathak, who is secretary of the party's central disciplinary committee, said.

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

"Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022," Pathak said.

What is the controversy?

On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticizing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in it. Several people belonging to the community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest.

Many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh.

An FIR was booked against Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others, Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Rao said.

The Goshmahal MLA questioned why complaints were lodged against him. "Why there are complaints? Our Ram is not Ram? Our Sita is Sita? I requested the DGP with folded hands not to allow the person (Munawar Faruqui) who made comedy with vulgar language against Ram and Sita," he told reporters.

Raja Singh was taken into custody by the police in Hyderabad on August 19 when he tried to reach the venue of a show by stand-up comedian

