Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh booked for alleged 'blasphemous' remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Image Source : PTI/FILE Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh booked for alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammad

BJP MLA Prophet remark: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh has yet again landed in trouble as an FIR was filed against him by the Hyderabad South Zone Police this morning for his alleged blasphemous remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Singh is an MLA from Goshamahal, and several protests broke out against him for his alleged remarks in his recently uploaded video.

The angry public came out in large numbers and was seen protesting at Dabeerpura, Bhavaninagar, Reinbazar and Mirchowk police station. They protested against Singh for hurting the sentiments of a community, and demanded his immediate arrest.

Since scores of people took to the streets demanding action against T Raja Singh, an FIR has been registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station. under sections 153a, 295, and 505 of the IPC.

Earlier on August 19, Raja Singh and 4 others were taken into protective custody ahead of comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad. Last week, Singh had threatened to attack the comedian and also burn down the venue if the Telangana government, ruled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, allowed Faruqui to perform in the city.

In a video message that was shared widely on social media, the BJP lawmaker said the comedian had cracked jokes on Hindu gods and should not be permitted to perform in Hyderabad.

“Let them see what will happen if he is invited to stage a show in Hyderabad. Wherever the programme is held, we shall beat him up. Whoever offers him a venue, we shall set it afire,” Singh said in the video.

The comedian was originally supposed to perform in the Telangana capital on January 9, but the show was cancelled due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the southern state. Even then, the Telangana BJP said it will not allow Faruqui to perform.

Last year in December, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's son and state IT minister KT Rama Rao gave an “open invite” to comedians like Faruqui and Kunal Kamra, who often draws the wrath of right-wing groups.

