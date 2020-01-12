Man held with over Rs 14L 'suspicious' cash at Delhi Metro station

A man from Rajasthan was apprehended by CISF personnel with "suspicious" cash worth over Rs 14 lakh at a Delhi Metro station, a senior official said on Sunday. The incident took place at the Rohini West metro station on Saturday evening, he said. According to the official, V Ram, a resident of Rajasthan's Sirohi district, was nabbed by CISF personnel after the cash was recovered from his bag and the clothes he was wearing.

Ram told the security personnel that he worked for a courier agency in Delhi and was carrying Rs 14.42 lakh cash to deliver to his employer, the official said.

The cash looked "suspicious", he added.

The case has been handed over to the Income-Tax Department for further investigation and to ascertain whether the money was a genuine business collection, the official said.

