Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised in Gujarat's Amreli

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been vandalized by some unidentified persons on Friday near Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district of Gujarat.

New Delhi Updated on: January 04, 2020 20:04 IST
Image Source : ANI

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been vandalized by some unidentified persons on Friday near Hari Krishna lake in Amreli district of Gujarat. A case has been registered. 

The statue was set up in 2018 in a garden near a lake dug up and beautified by the Dholakiya Foundation of Surat-based diamond baron Savjibhai Dholakiya and unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, an official said.

Sub-inspector YP Gohil of Lathi police station said: "The incident happened last night. Efforts are on to identify and nab the culprits. We have made a diary entry. This may be the handiwork of people unhappy with the construction of the lake or by anti-social elements."

(With inputs from agencies)

