Maharashtra reports 62,194 fresh COVID-19 cases, 853 fatalities

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Maharashtra reports 62,194 fresh COVID cases, 853 deaths.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra recorded as many as 62,194 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total tally of infections in the state to 49,42,736.

As many as 853 deaths were reported in the state today.

As many as 63,842 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 42,27,940.

The number of active cases stands at 6,39,075.

Mumbai city's active case tally is 50,606 and the total death toll reached to 13,616.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 85.54 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Currently, 38,26,089 patients are in home quarantine and 29,406 are in institutional quarantine.

Latest India News